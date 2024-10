Mike Johnson’ın Enes Kanter Freedom’a gönderdiği taziye mesajı şu şekilde:



“Hey, brother. Apologies for my delayed response. I’ve been traveling to campaign nonstop.



I’m so sorry to hear about this loss.

I’m walking into an event but will circle back to this at my next break.



I am praying for you and all the family and friends of Mr. Gulen.



-Mike”