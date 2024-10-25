Samanyolu Haber /Dünya / Hocaefendi'nin sonsuzluğa yolculuğu dünya basınında /25 Ekim 2024 17:40

Hocaefendi'nin sonsuzluğa yolculuğu dünya basınında

Muhterem Fethullah Gülen Hocaefendi'nin vefatı ve sonsuzluğa yolculuğu dünyada ilgiyle takip edildi. Dünyadan birçok ajans ve yayın kuruluşu, Hocaefendi'nin vefatına sayfalarında genişçe yer verdi.

SHABER3.COM

İşte Hocaefendi'nin vefatına sayfalarında yer veren dünya basınından örnekler:


 *AFP* https://x.com/AFP/status/1849608681232736367?s=08

 *US NEWS* https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2024-10-24/mourners-grieve-fethullah-gulen-a-turkish-spiritual-leader-who-died-in-us

 *AP NEWS* https://apnews.com/article/fethullah-gulen-turkey-dead-funeral-burial-69336b5a23988b0c2c350a4799ff6c51

 *Washington Post* https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/2024/10/24/fethullah-gulen-turkey-dead-funeral-burial/56551ff0-91c1-11ef-b5b1-75167840d9f3_story.html

 *The Economist* https://www.economist.com/obituary/2024/10/24/fethullah-gulen-tried-to-transform-turkey-in-the-subtlest-ways

 *EuroNews* https://www.euronews.com/2024/10/24/thousands-mourn-turkish-preacher-and-erdogan-rival-fethullah-gulen-at-new-jersey-funeral-s

 *Newsweek* https://www.newsweek.com/turkish-spiritual-leader-fethullah-gulen-has-died-pennsylvania-1972127

 *Bergen Record* https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/2024/10/24/sussex-county-nj-funeral-fethullah-gulen-traffic-turkish-clerc/75824156007/

 *WNEP* https://www.wnep.com/article/news/local/monroe-county/thousands-mourn-fethullah-glen-turkish-spiritual-leader-died-pennsylvania-monroe-county/523-dc9038bc-afee-463a-8f08-0773b12096b1

 *YAHOO* https://www.yahoo.com/news/thousands-turn-gulen-prayer-jersey-203931348.html

 *PENNLIVE* https://www.pennlive.com/opinion/2024/10/millions-are-mourning-the-death-of-a-pennsylvania-resident-who-led-a-worldwide-movement-for-peace-social-views.html
