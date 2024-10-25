Hocaefendi'nin sonsuzluğa yolculuğu dünya basınında

İşte Hocaefendi'nin vefatına sayfalarında yer veren dünya basınından örnekler:
*AFP* https://x.com/AFP/status/1849608681232736367?s=08
*US NEWS* https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2024-10-24/mourners-grieve-fethullah-gulen-a-turkish-spiritual-leader-who-died-in-us
*AP NEWS* https://apnews.com/article/fethullah-gulen-turkey-dead-funeral-burial-69336b5a23988b0c2c350a4799ff6c51
*Washington Post* https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/2024/10/24/fethullah-gulen-turkey-dead-funeral-burial/56551ff0-91c1-11ef-b5b1-75167840d9f3_story.html
*The Economist* https://www.economist.com/obituary/2024/10/24/fethullah-gulen-tried-to-transform-turkey-in-the-subtlest-ways
*EuroNews* https://www.euronews.com/2024/10/24/thousands-mourn-turkish-preacher-and-erdogan-rival-fethullah-gulen-at-new-jersey-funeral-s
*Newsweek* https://www.newsweek.com/turkish-spiritual-leader-fethullah-gulen-has-died-pennsylvania-1972127
*Bergen Record* https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/2024/10/24/sussex-county-nj-funeral-fethullah-gulen-traffic-turkish-clerc/75824156007/
*WNEP* https://www.wnep.com/article/news/local/monroe-county/thousands-mourn-fethullah-glen-turkish-spiritual-leader-died-pennsylvania-monroe-county/523-dc9038bc-afee-463a-8f08-0773b12096b1
*YAHOO* https://www.yahoo.com/news/thousands-turn-gulen-prayer-jersey-203931348.html
*PENNLIVE* https://www.pennlive.com/opinion/2024/10/millions-are-mourning-the-death-of-a-pennsylvania-resident-who-led-a-worldwide-movement-for-peace-social-views.html