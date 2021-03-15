Oscar adayları açıklandı: 'Mank' 10 dalda aday

93. Akademi Ödülleri'nin adayları Los Angeles'da düzenlenen bir basın açıklamasıyla duyuruldu. TRT'nin ortak yapımcılığını üstlendiği "Quo Vadis, Aida?" adlı film En İyi Uluslararası Film dalında Oscar'a aday oldu. Dünyaca ünlü yıldız Priyanka Chopra ile Nick Jonas'ın canlı yayında açıkladığı adaylıklar şöyle sıralandı:





EN İYİ FİLM

"The Father"





"Judas and the Black Messiah"





"Mank"





"Minari"





"Nomadland"





"Promising Young Woman"





"Sound of Metal"





"The Trial of Chicago 7"





EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

"Another Round" - Thomas Vinterberg





"Mank" - David Fincher





"Minari" - Lee Isaac Cheung





"Nomadland" - Chloe Zhao





"Promising Young Woman" - Emerald Fennell





EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"





Andra Day - "The United States vs Billie Holiday"





Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"





Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"





Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman"





EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"





Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"





Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"





Gary Oldman - "Mank"





Steven Yeun - "Minari"





EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Movie"





Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"





Olivia Colman - "The Father"





Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"





Yuh-Jung Youn - "Mİnari"





EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of Chicago 7"





Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"





Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night In Miami"





Paul Raci - "Sound of Metal"





Lakeith Stanfield - "Judas and the Black Messiah"





EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

"Judas and the Black Messiah"





"Minari"





"Promising Young Woman"





"Sound of Metal"





"The Trial of Chicago 7"





EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

"Borat Subsequent Movie"





"The Father"





"Nomadland"





"One Night In Miami"





"The White Tiger"





EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

"Another Ropund" - Danimarka





"Better Days" - Hong Kong





"Collective" - Romanya





"The Man Who Sold His Skin" - Tunus





"Quo Vadis, Aida?" - Bosna Hersek





EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETMENİ

"Judas and the Black Messiah" - Sean Bobbitt





"Mank" - Erik Messerschmidt





"News of the World" - Dariusz Wolski





"Nomadland" - Joshua james Richards





"The Trial of Chicago 7" - Phedon Papamichael





EN İYİ KURGU

"The Father"





"Nomadland"





"Promising Young Woman"





"Sound of Metal"





"The Trial of Chicago 7"





EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM

"Onward"





"Over the Moon"





"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"





"Soul"





"Wolfwalkers"





EN İYİ MÜZİK

"Da 5 Blood" - Terence Blanchard





"Mank" - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross





"Minari" - Emile Mosseri





"News of the World" - James Newton Howard





"Soul" - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste





EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

"Fight For You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"





"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of Chicago 7"





"Husavik" - "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"





"Io Si (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead"





"Speak Now" - "One Night In Miami"





EN İYİ KISA FİLM

"Feeling Through"





"The Letter Room"





"The Present"





"Two Distant Strangers"





"White Eye"





EN İYİ YAPIM TASARIMI

"The Father"





"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"





"Mank"





"News of the World"





"Tenet"





EN İYİ SES

"Greyhound"





"Mank"





"News of the World"





"Soul"





"Sound of Metal"





EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

"Emma"





"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"





"Mank"





"Mulan"





"Pinocchio"





EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ

"Emma"





"Hillbilly Elegey"





"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"





"Mank"





"Pinocchio"





EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

"Love and Monsters"





"The Midnight Sky"





"Mulan"





"The One and Only Ivan"





"Tenet"