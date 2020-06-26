Samanyolu Haber /Teknoloji / Oyunlarda yaz indirimi /26 Haziran 2020 11:35

Oyunlarda yaz indirimi

Oyun platformu Steam’in yaz indirimleri başladı. Kampanya kapsamında pek çok oyun indirime girdi.

SHABER3.COM

Oyun severlerin merakla beklediği "Steam Yaz İndirimleri" başladı. 

9 Temmuz 2020 akşamı sona erecek kampanyada pek çok oyunun fiyatı diğer dönemlere kıyasla ucuzladı. 

İNDİRİM YAPILAN OYUNLAR:

Football Manager 2020: 109,50 TL

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: 16,50 TL

Cities: Skylines: 12,25 TL

A Plague Tale: Innocence: 44,20 TL

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord: 119,99 TL

Metro 2033 Redux: 7,75 TL

The Evil Within: 21,59 TL

The Evil Within 2: 40,20 TL

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: 88,77 TL

Jurassic World Evolution: 42,75 TL

Red Dead Redemption 2: 239,20 TL

Borderlands 3: 154,50 TL

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition: 22,49 TL

Hitman GOTY Edition : 24,78 TL

Dark Souls III: 44,75 TL

Euro Truck Simulator 2: 9,75 TL

Resident Evil 2 : 89,50 TL

Resident Evil 3:170,94 TL

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: 29,37 TL

DOOM: 29,70 TL

DOOM Eternal: 99,50 TL

Mortal Kombat 11:32,80 TL

Dirt Rally 2.0: 15,25 TL

Devil May Cry 5: 89,50 TL

Metro Exodus: 112,05 TL

Mount & Blade Legacy Collection: 19,95 TL

Portal 2: 3,70 TL

Dead by Daylight: 12,40 TL

Terraria: 9,00 TL

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition : 45,99 TL

PUBG: 43,50 TL

Little Nightmares: 7,75 TL

Payday 2: 1,85 TL

Hollow Knight: 12,00 TL

Ori and the Blind Forest: 7,81 TL

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 22,25 TL

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition: 66,11 TL

Sonic Generation Collection: 1,55 TL

Alien: Isolation: 14,75 TL

Plants vs. Zombies GOTY Edition: 2,00 TL

Yakuza 0 : 15,00 TL.
