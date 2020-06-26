Oyunlarda yaz indirimi

Oyun severlerin merakla beklediği "Steam Yaz İndirimleri" başladı.
9 Temmuz 2020 akşamı sona erecek kampanyada pek çok oyunun fiyatı diğer dönemlere kıyasla ucuzladı.
İNDİRİM YAPILAN OYUNLAR:
Football Manager 2020: 109,50 TL
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: 16,50 TL
Cities: Skylines: 12,25 TL
A Plague Tale: Innocence: 44,20 TL
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord: 119,99 TL
Metro 2033 Redux: 7,75 TL
The Evil Within: 21,59 TL
The Evil Within 2: 40,20 TL
Assassin's Creed Odyssey: 88,77 TL
Jurassic World Evolution: 42,75 TL
Red Dead Redemption 2: 239,20 TL
Borderlands 3: 154,50 TL
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition: 22,49 TL
Hitman GOTY Edition : 24,78 TL
Dark Souls III: 44,75 TL
Euro Truck Simulator 2: 9,75 TL
Resident Evil 2 : 89,50 TL
Resident Evil 3:170,94 TL
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: 29,37 TL
DOOM: 29,70 TL
DOOM Eternal: 99,50 TL
Mortal Kombat 11:32,80 TL
Dirt Rally 2.0: 15,25 TL
Devil May Cry 5: 89,50 TL
Metro Exodus: 112,05 TL
Mount & Blade Legacy Collection: 19,95 TL
Portal 2: 3,70 TL
Dead by Daylight: 12,40 TL
Terraria: 9,00 TL
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition : 45,99 TL
PUBG: 43,50 TL
Little Nightmares: 7,75 TL
Payday 2: 1,85 TL
Hollow Knight: 12,00 TL
Ori and the Blind Forest: 7,81 TL
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 22,25 TL
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition: 66,11 TL
Sonic Generation Collection: 1,55 TL
Alien: Isolation: 14,75 TL
Plants vs. Zombies GOTY Edition: 2,00 TL
Yakuza 0 : 15,00 TL.