Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı

ABD'de bu yıl 94'üncüsünün düzenlenmesi beklenen Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu.Jane Campion'un gotik western filmi "The Power of the Dog" 12 dalda aday gösterilirken, Greig Fraser'in "Dune" filmi 10 dalda, "Belfast" ve "West Side Story" filmleri de 7'şer dalda Oscar'a aday oldu.Los Angeles'ta 27 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak 23 daldaki ödüller için bazı adaylar şöyle:"Belfast""CODA""Don't Look Up""Drive My Car""Dune""King Richard""Licorice Pizza""Nightmare Alley""The Power of the Dog""West Side Story"Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"Will Smith, "King Richard"Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"Judi Dench, "Belfast"Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"Troy Kotsur, "CODA"Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog""Dune""Nightmare Alley""The Power of the Dog""The Tragedy of Macbeth""West Side Story""Belfast""Don't Look Up""King Richard""Licorice Pizza""The Worst Person in the World""Dune""Free Guy""No Time to Die""Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings""Spider-Man: No Way Home""King Richard""Encanto""Belfast""No Time to Die""Four Good Days"